Egoras Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion (EGR)

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Egoras has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $270,547.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Egoras has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Egoras coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00144552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,537.17 or 0.99673773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

About Egoras

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras . Egoras’ official website is egoras.com

