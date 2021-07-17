Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0349

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $15.46 million and $51,115.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00039054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00102733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,621.24 or 1.00048163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

