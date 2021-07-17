Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.98 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $180.89 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,881,792,295 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.