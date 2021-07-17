Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,541 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises about 6.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 3.65% of Element Solutions worth $165,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

ESI stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

