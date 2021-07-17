ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.53 ($15.92).

Several equities analysts have commented on ZIL2 shares. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

ElringKlinger stock opened at €13.94 ($16.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $883.24 million and a P/E ratio of -181.04. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €5.09 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €15.24.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

