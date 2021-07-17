Elrond Market Capitalization Hits $1.45 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $21.72 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $75.60 or 0.00234497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00034941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00034784 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004811 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,083,854 coins and its circulating supply is 19,135,089 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

