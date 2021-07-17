ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Market Capitalization Tops $55,208.35

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $55,208.35 and $13,196.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00820606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

