ELYSIA (EL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $101,437.00

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $101,437.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.42 or 0.00799864 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,925,030,505 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars.

