Elysian Hits 1-Day Volume of $485,597.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $146,516.22 and approximately $485,597.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00820606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

