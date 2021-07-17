Emercoin (EMC) Hits One Day Volume of $13,394.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $13,394.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,805,137 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

