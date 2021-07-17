Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara Sells 2,430 Shares

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 5,300 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $8,003.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 4,504 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $6,575.84.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Yutaka Niihara bought 1,500 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Yutaka Niihara bought 3,216 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,177.76.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 2,490 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $3,984.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Yutaka Niihara purchased 2,250 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 3,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $5,624.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 3,900 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $5,967.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 4,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $6,160.00.

Shares of EMMA stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

