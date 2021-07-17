Empty Set Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $46.17 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $46.17 million and $501,335.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00105545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00146760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,313.45 or 1.00226614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

