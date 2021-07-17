Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) Shares Down 32%

Emtec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEC)’s share price was down 32% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

About Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC)

Emtec Inc operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management.

