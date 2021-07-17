Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 564,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of EHC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

