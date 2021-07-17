Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EDR opened at 24.84 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 27.80.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

