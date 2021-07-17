Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Critical Survey

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable and Enel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enel 1 0 6 0 2.71

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.11%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Enel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Enel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A Enel $74.23 billion 1.29 $2.66 billion N/A N/A

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Enel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A Enel 3.93% 5.84% 1.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Enel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enel beats Brookfield Renewable on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids. It offers electric vehicle charging solutions to recharge vehicle at home or at the office; technological solutions for smart homes, home automation, solar and photovoltaic systems, boilers, maintenance services, lighting, etc.; public lighting and monitoring services for smart cities, security systems, etc.; electric mobility services; and consulting and energy efficiency solutions. The company also provides infrastructure for the development of grids, implementation of platform-based models, and exploiting technological and digital services, as well as smart meters and grid services; and operates in the wholesale energy market for electricity, gas, and other commodities, as well as engages in engineering and construction, and operation and maintenance activities. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

