Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.7 days.

ENRFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 16,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.