Energi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.64 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Energi has a market cap of $59.54 million and $1.64 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00004350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00034544 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00234502 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00033844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,031,280 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

