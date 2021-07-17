Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.90. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 178,397 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 132.87% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Focus by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

