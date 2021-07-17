Energy Web Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $587,388.00 (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $153.48 million and $587,388.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00016018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

