Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,930,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERF opened at $6.10 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

