Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Down 50.7% in June

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EGIEY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.82. 13,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81. Engie Brasil Energia has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $594.58 million for the quarter.

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.