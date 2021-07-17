Enigma Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00368634 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.53 or 0.01536484 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,955,771 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.