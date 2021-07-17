Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Down 54.8% in June

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800,000 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 184,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $147.83 million, a PE ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 0.89. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 113.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 76.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

