EOS (EOS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.04 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $3.64 or 0.00011461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,344,902 coins and its circulating supply is 955,261,157 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

