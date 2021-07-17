Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,694,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EPAZ stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,765. Epazz has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Epazz

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

