EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.