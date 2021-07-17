Equalizer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $170,172.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $170,172.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00101943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00144422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,609.42 or 1.00162023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

