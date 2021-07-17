ESBC Price Tops $0.0150 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $430,739.80 and approximately $36,648.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,050,145 coins and its circulating supply is 28,770,811 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.