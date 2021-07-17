Ether Zero 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,565.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $234,044.52 and approximately $10,565.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.83 or 0.06151491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00132887 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,159,297 coins and its circulating supply is 184,129,884 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.