Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $41.11 or 0.00129595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.43 or 0.05972080 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,586,888 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

