EthereumX Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (ETX)

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, EthereumX has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. EthereumX has a total market cap of $151,481.32 and approximately $756.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EthereumX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00038426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00143618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,637.56 or 1.00034308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

EthereumX Coin Profile

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL . The official website for EthereumX is etxco.com

EthereumX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.