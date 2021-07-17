Eugene Nonko Sells 42,055 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) insider Eugene Nonko sold 42,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $1,541,736.30.

FL stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60,773 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,432 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,837 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

