EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0009

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. EUNO has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $228.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.84 or 0.01203627 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000127 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,260,319,264 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

