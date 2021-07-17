Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) & Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Head to Head Review

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eventure Interactive and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oblong has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 514.75%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oblong $15.33 million 4.24 -$7.42 million ($1.48) -1.65

Eventure Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oblong.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A Oblong -70.39% -48.13% -29.88%

Summary

Oblong beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

