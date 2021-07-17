Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Reaches $103.87 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $103.87 million and $7.32 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,544,554 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,069,834 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

