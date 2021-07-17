Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0109 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $109.08 million and $7.12 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,560,569 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,118,250 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

