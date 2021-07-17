EveryCoin Market Capitalization Tops $278,005.15 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $278,005.15 and approximately $7,216.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.93 or 0.00802380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

