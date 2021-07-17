EvidenZ (BCDT) 1-Day Volume Tops $245,049.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.00 or 0.00790014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

