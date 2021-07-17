ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0999 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $584,669.70 and $4,910.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001449 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008406 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001503 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

