Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.09. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.85, with a volume of 40,784 shares trading hands.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$426.08 million and a PE ratio of 13.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.89%.
Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.