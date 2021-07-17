Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.61. 2,217,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,871. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.