extraDNA (XDNA) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $674,386.19 and $240,580.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, extraDNA has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

