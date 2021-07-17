Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Trimmed by Kayak Investment Partners LLC

Kayak Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 98,900 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 4.5% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $776,472,986 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.16. 11,026,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,554,355. The company has a market cap of $967.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.67. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.