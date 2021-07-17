Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6.02 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.02 ($0.08), with a volume of 120,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £59.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.09.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.