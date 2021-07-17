Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $160,960.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00038284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00144689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,774.01 or 1.00099145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

