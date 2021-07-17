Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.0541

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Falconswap has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $66,084.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00049305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.62 or 0.00817074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

