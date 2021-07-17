FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $687,031.78 and $193,319.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.24 or 0.00798594 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars.

