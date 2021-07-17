Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Down 48.0% in June

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Farmmi stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,710,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmmi by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmmi by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

