FC Barcelona Fan Token Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $46.15 million and $2.32 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $15.64 or 0.00049341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00793661 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,950,975 coins. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

